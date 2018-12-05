Ghost

You keep returning and I can’t say why.

I wake in the shrouded room and lie still for hours.

Sometimes you speak through the siding’s wind rattle,

in the rasping shingles or the gutter’s drain.

But who interprets these phrases?

No friend. No dictionary.

The dog barks at nothing and chases his tail

to exhaustion. Unlike sound,

light cannot penetrate these windows.

Perhaps the answer lies in the page’s hollow, between

words, or at the free end of a kite’s anchor,

wedged within clouds, echoing

like a cough in a decade’s breath

hammering down after a long illness.

I question afterlife, but dying continues.

This first appeared in Shadowtrain.