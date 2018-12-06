Ghost
You keep returning and I can’t say why.
I wake in the shrouded room and lie still for hours.
Sometimes you speak through the siding’s wind rattle,
in the rasping shingles or the gutter’s drain.
But who interprets these phrases?
No friend. No dictionary.
The dog barks at nothing and chases his tail
to exhaustion. Unlike sound,
light cannot penetrate these windows.
Perhaps the answer lies in the page’s hollow, between
words, or at the free end of a kite’s anchor,
wedged within clouds, echoing
like a cough in a decade’s breath
hammering down after a long illness.
I question afterlife, but dying continues.
This first appeared in Shadowtrain.
damn fine job, sir
Thank you very much!
Your experiential truth is a magnificent and precious ontological wonder to behold!
Thank you, ma’am. It’s mostly an oddity…
Nice
Thank you!
Ah, the search for answers unleashes a barrage of questions …! Tricky to grasp that free end of a kite’s anchor – but now the urge to try …
My kites always feel weighted down, even when they’re not.
