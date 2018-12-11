Poem Up at Amethyst Review Posted on December 11, 2018 by robert okaji My poem “Where the Word Begins” is up at Amethyst Review. Thank you, Sarah Law, for accepting this poem. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Lovely, thoughtful poem, Robert. Congratulations.
Retracting the UNsaid … will be pondering that awhile.
Great post 😁
In pensive mood in a lonely room, tongue tied, hard to express but felt deep within.Missing a love one?
