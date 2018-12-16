Magic (with recording)

Magic
You give me nothing to hold, and for this
are blessed. Devotion
is a mirror and breath, one
solid and illusory, the other
needed yet expelled, taken, dispersed.
Which begs another question
not relying on tricks.
“Who traces names on the sheets?” you ask.
I roll up my sleeves and say “Words
conceal what the glass cannot.”
Source becomes deed, becomes habit.
In your hand a stone, a dove, the unbroken ring.
* * *
“Magic” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, and was first published in Taos Journal of International Poetry and Art.
Another gem pulled from the poetic hat. And did I hear ‘night’ in place of ‘glass’ in, “Words
conceal what the glass cannot.” Or was that an illusion?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! I tricked myself. I’ve done this a couple of times – posted a written version that differs from the recording. Seems I’m never done tinkering with these… 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people