Magic (with recording)

Magic

You give me nothing to hold, and for this

are blessed. Devotion

is a mirror and breath, one

solid and illusory, the other

needed yet expelled, taken, dispersed.

Which begs another question

not relying on tricks.

“Who traces names on the sheets?” you ask.

I roll up my sleeves and say “Words

conceal what the glass cannot.”

Source becomes deed, becomes habit.

In your hand a stone, a dove, the unbroken ring.

* * *

“Magic” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, and was first published in Taos Journal of International Poetry and Art.