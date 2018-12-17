This Turning
what one says
depends not on
words the wind
begins it does
not end but
lends itself to
an end this
turning may be
an answer the
sound of intent
so concealed a
word displayed is
only a word
not an end
nor the beginning
Another oldie from the eighties. It seems that even my poetry was thinner then.
I like what you were going for. Even, confuse, if, understand.
Thanks very much!
Splendid! Slender but full of suggestion … that image of gears conjures up my inner gears … always spinning (grinding at times) in response to some other gearing force (perhaps the elusive wind) … comfort in the notion that whatever word my inner gears crank out will be neither the end nor the beginning of … well, for sure of the inner spinning (and possibly a scope much broader).
