This Turning

what one says
depends not on
words the wind

begins it does
not end but
lends itself to

an end this
turning may be
an answer the

sound of intent
so concealed a
word displayed is

only a word
not an end
nor the beginning

 

magnets

Another oldie from the eighties. It seems that even my poetry was thinner then.

 

 

3 thoughts on “This Turning

  2. Splendid! Slender but full of suggestion … that image of gears conjures up my inner gears … always spinning (grinding at times) in response to some other gearing force (perhaps the elusive wind) … comfort in the notion that whatever word my inner gears crank out will be neither the end nor the beginning of … well, for sure of the inner spinning (and possibly a scope much broader).

