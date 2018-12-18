Hey, Looks Like I’ve Won a Poetry Contest

My poem “A Further Response from the Hornet’s Nest” was awarded first place in Panoply’s inaugural poetry contest. I’m still stunned from the news. Many thanks to editors Ryn Holmes, Jeff Santosuosso and Andrea Walker for this honor!
👏 well deserved Robert, congratulations
Thank you! It’s an honor!
Congratulations to a most deserving poet!
You’re very kind. Thank you.
Great post 😁
Short but sweet! Thank you.
I’m thrilled that your uniquely stunning and honest poetic voice that has touched so many lives, has received the recognition of Panoply’s inaugural prize! Congratulations!
I’m still a tad stunned, but it certainly feels good!
Congratulations, Robert! I’m thrilled for you!
Thanks, Merril! It’s especially gratifying because I admire Panoply.
Congratulations, Bob! And, I’m not surprised.
Thanks, Cate. I’m still feeling surprised, but it’s a pleasant feeling!
Like waiting to open Christmas gifts … gotta wait till Panoply unwraps this poem!
Congrats in advance.
Thanks, Jazz. I’ve been a finalist, runner up or honorable mention for various prizes, but I’m much more accustomed to flat out rejection. This one is sweet!
Congratulations!
Thanks very much!
Congratulations, Bob. Something to juxtapose with the goat catching award. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Sudhanshu. This one is much sweeter smelling!
Congratulations!!
Thank you, Sarah!
That’s great news, congratulations!
Thanks very much! It was welcome news!
You’re welcome.
Congratulations!
Thank you!
My pleasure 😇
Congratulations!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Congratulations Robert. Well deserved.
Thank you. It is an honor.
Congratulations! That’s terrific.
Thank you, Charles. It beats catching goats!
Very well done, Bob
I’m thrilled, Derrick. Thank you!
Wow! Well done!
Am sending applause and a loud hurrah!! Please let us know when their January issue comes out to read this winning gem!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jan. I will!
