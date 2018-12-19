Flame
Drifting, she passes through the frame.
Reshapes borders, edges.
The way smoke scribes a letter in the sky with
gases and particulates. Intractable. Impermanent.
But not like a risen corpse
yet to accept its body’s stilling, or
the flooded creek’s waters taking
a house and the family within. Some things
are explainable. This morning you drained
the sink, and thunder set off a neighbor’s alarm.
From every moment, a second emerges.
Picture a man lighting a candle where a home once stood.
* * *
“Flame” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
Wow!
Thank you, B!
Overall nice as usual. Dig the ending.
Thank you, Don.
I have been waiting for someone to use the word particulates… for selfish reasons. It is used in my poem, a little encouragement.
“a little encouragement
particulates through you
like a reason to live…”
Thus, have I been encouraged. Thanks!
It’s a great word – feels good in the mouth! I may have used it in one other poem, but it seems a difficult one to use. 🙂
So much of anyone’s life experience is “Intractable. Impermanent.” – memories certainly are not to be relied on, not reproducible. The context here of flame where once a house is powerful because houses DO wash away, and because it conveys impermanence of just about everything one might get attached to. A truly potent poem!
When I was young, the concept of impermanence didn’t really resonate. Now, I see evidence of it daily. This was sparked, at least in part, by the flood in Wimberley a few years ago.
The trick lies in accepting that impermanence without losing your investment in the details resulting in that moment.
Oh, this is just beautiful!
