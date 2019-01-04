Pain (Haibun)

Pain
Pain reminds me that I’m breathing, still able to appreciate the fragrance of French roast coffee brewing, the diced red pepper, onion and jalapeño mixture sizzling in the pan. Today is a good day. When I roll out the dough for the onion tart, the leg barely protests, and as I sip ginger tea while the tart bakes, no throb interrupts my pleasure.
Sometimes the hip shocks me with its barbed lance attack, or the knee rasps “not today, sonny,” and I grimace, concentrate on deliberate forward movement, one short step followed by another, into the kitchen or down the steps to the shack.
Music soothes, as does poetry, but occasionally the weight of the guitar is more than the leg can bear. Still, when I manage to lose myself in a tune or a few phrases, I drift in their currents, weightless, free.
Oh, to climb that hill
among those lost maples
Look — my shoe’s untied
* * *
“Pain” first appeared in The Zen Space in July 2018.
Boy do I understand this.
I keep reminding myself that it’s better than some alternatives… 🙂
True!! Always look for that silver lining.
Self-delusion isn’t always bad. Ha.
Lol! Whatever it takes.
That could be my motto…
Nice. I can relate. Pain often turns into healing. 🌟
Thank you, Gail. It can indeed!
My Dad used to say: “As long as it hurts, everything is fine.”
I tend to agree, up to a point. 🙂
We’re leading a double life.
Then we’re in good company! 😄
Thank-you. It was a pleasure to read your soul.
Thank you for reading!
Its so true. Can relate to it. Pain makes you grateful and happier in the absence of it but first you must have felt pain. Beautifully written.
The absence of it is indeed sweeter once its presence abates.
My word, that’s a tough assignment Life’s handed you Robert. My very best wishes. (Another fine piece of writing by the way ). —John
Oh, just whining, John. Nothing major – mostly annoying. And thank you!
