After Reading That Dogs Relieve Themselves in Alignment with the Earth’s Magnetic Field, I Observe and Take Notes

Perhaps Ozymandias is an anomaly. He shows no

preference for the north-south axis while pooping,

and may hedge his bets slightly to the east when

urinating, especially at twilight. Clara the miniature

Schnauzer, ever Germanic in her manner, preferred

true north, always, while blind, deaf, humpbacked

Maury pointed his rear right leg forward, to the south.

Jackboy the cattledog was an omnidirectional reliever,

as is the Chihuahua, Apollonia, although she twists and

snaps at blinking fireflies in mid-squat, never connecting

with the dancing, lighted beetles. I do not recall the

bulldog’s habits, but Scotch trended towards the untidy

in all else, and expended as little energy as possible,

often leaning against the house while peeing on it. I

cannot say which direction my next scientific inquiry

will take, but I will, as always, follow the dogs’ lead.

This poem last appeared here in December 2017, and was written during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. Many thanks to Susan Nefzger for sponsoring the poem. She is NOT to blame for the title or the contents of the poem…