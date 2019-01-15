Flux

by Stephanie L. Harper and Robert Okaji

I remember what I cannot say

in the moment before

I somehow say something else,

instead,

but like a river reversing course

seeps its brackish warmth

into crisp mountain runoff channels,

my backdraft, too,

threatens

to stifle the resident cutthroats

along with their prey.

Nothing will remain safe for long

from the toxic sediments I bear

upstream, resisting

the current’s translucent

promise to rush me past the crest

of undulant reeds between

the salt marsh and open sea;

for no twist in the shoreline,

nor cloudburst’s surge could un-speak

the daylight

from its collapse

into the ocean’s black throat.

“Flux” first appeared on Underfoot Poetry, and is one of several pieces (with more to come) written during the past year in collaboration with Stephanie L. Harper, whose wisdom, patience and good humor enrich my life daily. Thank you, Daniel Paul Marshall and Tim Miller for taking this piece.