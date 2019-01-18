First-Prize Winner, “A Further Response From the Hornet’s Nest,” by Robert Okaji

panoply, a literary zine

A luscious glimpse of the untamed. Congratulations to Robert Okaji for this wonderful piece.

Even the sturdiest door unhinges

at the slenderest idea of your approach,

and I, fascinated with locks and

the mechanisms of biological

pumps, with spiders and the inhabited

self, can’t help but wonder

what I might hear in your heartbeat,

whether forests or a distant surf

would whisper at my resolve, too

late, too late, old man, or simply

laugh at this awkward attempt

to merge and taste the benefits

of your strong limbs and foliage,

your precious resources, your salt.

The author of five chapbook collections, three micro-chapbooks and a mini-digital chapbook, Robert Okaji lives in Texas with his wife, two dogs and some books. His work has also appeared in such publications as MockingHeart Review, Crannóg, Reservoir, Vox Populi, Eclectica, Boston Review, The High Window, Oxidant|Engine and…