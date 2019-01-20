A Brief History of Babel



Borders, windows.

Sound.

Trudging up the steps, I am winded after six flights,

my words smothered in the breathing.

The Gate of God proffers no favors.

When the spirit gives me utterance, what shall I say?

Curiously, no direct link exists between Babel and babble.

A collective aphasia could explain the disruption. One’s

inability to mouth the proper word, another’s

fluency impeded by context.

A stairway terminating in clouds.

Syllable by twisted syllable, dispersed.

Separated in symbols.

And then,

writing.

To see the sunrise from behind a tree, you must face

east: higashi, or, a discrete way of seeing

the structure of language unfold.

Two characters, layered. One

thought. Direction.

Connotation. The sun’s

ascent viewed through branches

as through the frame

of a glassless

window.

Complexity in simplicity.

Or the opposite.

I have no desire to touch heaven, but my tongues reach where they will.

Who can know what we say to God, but God?

And the breeze winding through, carrying fragments.

* * *

My poem, “A Brief History of Babel,” was drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and was subsequently published at Bonnie McClellan’s International Poetry Monthcelebration in February 2017.