While Walking My Dog’s Ghost

I spot a baby rabbit

lying still in a clump of grass

no wider than my hand.

It quivers, but I pretend

not to have seen, for fear

that the dog, ghost or not,

will frighten and chase it

into the brush, beyond

its mother’s range,

perhaps to become lost

and thirsty, malnourished,

filthy, desperate, much

like the dog when we

found each other that hot,

dry evening so long ago.

This first appeared here in September 2016.