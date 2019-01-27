On Air Conditioning
The man who owns everything wants more.
Another offers his sandwich,
accepting grace with a smile.
Like vapor condensing in a coil
to remove heat from the air.
Difficult to comprehend.
Harder to live.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Interesting focus on air conditioning …
So … offer Trump a sandwich? When he demands a wall? What might be in such a sandwich?
(I’ll read this again later, when less distracted by those manipulative … those I wish would condense inside a contained coil, yielding the rest of us more livable air.)
LikeLike