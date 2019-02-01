My Poem “Maps” is Up at Riggwelter

My poem “Maps” is live at Riggwelter. Thank you, Amy Kinsman, for taking this piece, which was originally drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 Challenge. I owe its existence to Ken Gierke, who sponsored the poem and provided the title (which I changed) that sparked this piece.
Wonderful as always! I’m getting my maps out now…perhaps origami? (and congratulations) (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer maps to GPS, as they offer a sense of direction that a monotone voice does not. I’m also more likely to remember a route from plotting a course on a map, but that may just be me.
LikeLike
Mind blowing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re very kind. Thank you.
LikeLike