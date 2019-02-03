New Chapbook from Luminous Press Posted on February 3, 2019 by robert okaji Luminous Press will be releasing my chapbook I Have a Bird to Whistle: 7 Palinodes later this month. I’ll post links when available. Many thanks to editors Iskandar Haggarty and Julia Ortiz for publishing this collection. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Robert, congratulations! I love the title and I am sure the work is stellar.
LikeLike
Congratulations, Robert! I like the title–and cover, too.
LikeLike
Congratulations!
LikeLike
nice! congrats to you and it looks great
LikeLike