Publication Day! And More Good News!

Today marks the official publication date of my new chapbook, I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes), available here, and if that isn’t enough to get excited about, I also signed the contract for my next one, The Sadness of Old Fences which will be published sometime in the distant future.
Thank you, poetry community, for supporting my work!
I’m very happy for you.
Thank you, Ellen. It’s good to see these come to fruition!
Woot! Good news, Bob. Congrats!
Thanks, Ken. I’m really pleased!
Congratulations, Robert. Well deserved.
Thanks very much, Wesley!
Congratulations!!!
Thank you!
My pleasure 😇
Congratulations, Robert, and well deserved!
Thank you, Lee. Persistence pays off.
Fantastic!
Thank you, Jazz.
Congratulations Robert, I’ll purchase the new chapbook now ( to go with my other books by you) hopefully I can read the book on the way to New York ….
Thanks, Ivor. It’s thrilling, I must admit!
Yes every-time I have something published, It’s “Thrilling”
Yep. It doesn’t get boring…
Never !!
🙂
