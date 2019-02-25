Scarecrow Ascends

Fixed yet not immobile, I watch bits of me drift

over the wavering grain, a diaspora of disparate

selves once gathered. Some openings are blessings.

Others encourage dispersion. Yesterday’s coat-breech

is now a hole from which I trickle. Think of politics,

and how the tiniest crack may expand and engulf

its body, how one lie gains heft through repetition

at the expense of truth, driving fear. And to what

end? More wealth by exclusion? Power? Everything

dissipates. Even those mountains looming over

state houses, even the sun and its gravity, even your

idols and their power over reason. Had I no purpose

I would gladly rip open these rags and beg the wind

to carry me high, piece by fragment, to mingle with

the clouds and the rains to come and the refracted

light from afar, perhaps to glimpse something greater

ahead. Perhaps merely to dispel, to become undone.

* * *

“Scarecrow Ascends” first appeared in Sleet in August 2018.