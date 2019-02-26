Publication Day! And More Good News!

Today marks the official publication date of my new chapbook, I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes), available here, and if that isn’t enough to get excited about, I also signed the contract for my next one, The Sadness of Old Fences, which will be published sometime in the distant future.

Thank you, poetry community, for supporting my work!

41 thoughts on “Publication Day! And More Good News!

  10. Yes! This is awesome, Robert! Congratulations on both fronts! I cannot wait for my copy of “I Have a Bird to Whistle” to arrive and now, I’ll be awaiting the announcement of the next one as well!

