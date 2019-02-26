Publication Day! And More Good News!

Today marks the official publication date of my new chapbook, I Have a Bird to Whistle (7 Palinodes), available here, and if that isn’t enough to get excited about, I also signed the contract for my next one, The Sadness of Old Fences, which will be published sometime in the distant future.
Thank you, poetry community, for supporting my work!
