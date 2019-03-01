4 for Friday: Spreading the Writer Luv ❤️

Zouxzoux

Remember in one of my recent posts I mentioned I planned to write a quarterly post of my favorite reads? The first one will post the first week of April so, yeah, I’ve been saving links from my reading and I can’t wait to share them.

Until then, I thought I’d share some writer goodness that’s happened the past week or so. There are so many wonderful things happening in the online writing community it’s hard to keep up!

My online friend of many years, Lucinda Kempe, was just notified she’s on the 2019 Pushcart Prize shortlist for her CNF, “I Became a Girl” in Elm Leaves Journal. Lucinda is a native New Orleanian, born and raised, but currently lives on Long Island. Her story, an anecdote from her childhood in New Orleans, is darkly funny and delightfully absorbing. If you’re a fan of Southern Literature you must read it!