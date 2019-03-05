Before We Knew

All thought of consequence

melted with that first touch

of tongue to skin, no respite

to be found in that heat,

no shade at all. I recall

hitching a ride later with a

German couple who lit up

and passed the joint without

asking, and after their

Cinquecento sputtered away,

I walked down to the bar at the

waterfront for an espresso and

to watch the lights spark along

the bay. A few times a week

I’d see a boat putter in and tie up,

and the one-armed man would

display his catch or a carton

of bartered Lucky Strikes, but

not this night. The moon

weighed heavy on my shoulders

as I trudged home, remembering

the way you’d smiled and said,

from some place I’d never

witnessed before, come here,

now, as if I could have said no and

turned around, as if another urge

could have inserted itself

in that moment, in that life, ever.

“Before We Knew,” first appeared in Sleet Magazine in August 2018. I am grateful to editor Susan Solomon for taking this poem.