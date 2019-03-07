To the Lovely Green Beetles Who Carried My Notes into the Afternoon

Such beauty should not be bound,

thus I tied loose knots,

knowing you would slip free

and shed my words

as they were meant,

across browned lawns,

just over the cedar fence

or at the curb’s edge,

never to be assembled,

and better for it.

* * *

This appeared in riverSedge Volume 29, Issue 1, released in October 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. I first encountered riverSedge in 1983, and vowed that one day my poetry would be published in this journal. It took a while…