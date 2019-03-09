Interview Up at Vita Brevis Quote Posted on March 9, 2019 by robert okaji Brian Geiger, editor of Vita Brevis, an online journal and resource for emerging poets, asked me a few questions… Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Wonderful interview, Robert.
Thanks, Merril. Interviews make me think!
Just like your poetry makes us think.
Mostly I just scratch my head and ask questions…
🙂
I loved the interview. I had no idea you were Navy. My favorite college was USN, 77-06.
Thanks, Will. I served a couple of years aboard the USS San Jose, AFS-7. Interesting times.
Yes they were!
