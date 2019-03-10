Biography (Cento)

I am becoming

one of the old

men, but you,

you are earth.

Where is the moment

that lingers,

the static of lost

voices and the feel

of the cleft in the bark.

Ask me anything.

Why am I

grown so cold?

Have you been here?

Thinking

is wind in a cage;

it does not say anything.

* * *

Credits:

James Wright, Cesare Pavese, Ruth Ellen Kocher, HD, Eduardo C. Corral,

Adelaide Crapsey, Denise Levertov, Blaga Dimitrova, Jacques Roubaud,

* * *

A cento is composed of lines from poems by other poets.

For further information and examples of the form, you might peruse the Academy of American Poets site: http://www.poets.org/poetsorg/text/poetic-form-cento

This first appeared here in September 2016.