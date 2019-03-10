Night
Which particular wind curls through this dream of mountains
and books left opened? One that flicks pages or shreds
leaves while caressing your cheek? Or another, damp
and limp from envy, barely ruffling the night’s
curtain? In your sleep I am none of these,
relegated instead to unseen tremors or
the chill rasp of sparked surprise, a
tune laid across an unmade bed
in spring, its notes cluttering
the score. Or might I be the
stilled motion, eyes closed
and held taut, creased as
if worn by a pocket’s
rub and frequent
unfolding? This
is your clock.
Continue
the lie.
“Night” last appeared here in October 2016.
Like the form – narrowing multiple mysteries down to “lie” – that word too mysterious
I believe the poem was originally drafted in couplets, but it didn’t quite work. So i tinkered with it, and this finally emerged, months later.
The shape and structure suggest (to me) a curtain being drawn open on the very night you so beautifully describe… ❤️
Thank you, Carrie. I keep telling myself that I need to play around with form more, but I never get around to it. Maybe soon!
Beautiful in both form and substance.
Thank you very much, Elizabeth.
Just beautiful Robert – love it
Thank you! I’m so pleased that it resonates for you.
I read this 3 times and then wanted to read it again – I adore this poem! Bravo Robert :O) x
