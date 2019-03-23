Even the Night

Even at Night
That year it snowed
and possibilities sprouted
like secrets opening to
chambers in the deep cedars
lining our hills. What did you read
in the vultures’ loops, in those
spaces within? I recall striding
through a field of labor-drunk
bees burdened with pollen. Now
we trek from house to hovel,
carrying books and drills,
water and planks, moving
glass and stone and the dying,
finding absolution in task, in
ritual and folly, in soil and sky;
the sun touches us even at night.
“Even at Night” was first published in 13 Alphabet Magazine, out of Bangladesh, in September 2018.
You have given me three or more years of good reading, Robert, for which i thank you!
