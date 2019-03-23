Even the Night

Even at Night

That year it snowed

and possibilities sprouted

like secrets opening to

chambers in the deep cedars

lining our hills. What did you read

in the vultures’ loops, in those

spaces within? I recall striding

through a field of labor-drunk

bees burdened with pollen. Now

we trek from house to hovel,

carrying books and drills,

water and planks, moving

glass and stone and the dying,

finding absolution in task, in

ritual and folly, in soil and sky;

the sun touches us even at night.

“Even at Night” was first published in 13 Alphabet Magazine, out of Bangladesh, in September 2018.