Poem Up at The Compassion Anthology

My poem “Confession to Montgomery, Asleep on the Church Steps,” is live at The Compassion Anthology. Many thanks to editor Laurette Folk for offering this poem new life.
Congratulations, Robert!
Thabks, Merril!
Congrats, Bob.
Thanks, Ken!
I’m full of so many confessions of this sort, all of them as yet un-uttered… I commend you for giving this one a voice.
Montgomery disappeared a few months after I wrote this. A friend reported that he’d been hauled off in an ambulance…
😢
Congratulations on your poem Robert I liked it….🙂
