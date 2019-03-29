Letter from Insomnia

Accepting Li Po’s tragedy,

apocryphal or not,

we embrace her imperfect

reflection

rippling in the breeze,

but manage to surface.

I once thought I would name a child Luna

and she would glow at night

and like Hendrix, kiss the sky.

But that was whimsy

and only candles light this room

at this hour

on this particular day

in this year of the snake.

And what fool would reach for a stone orbiting at

1,023 meters per second?

There are clouds to consider, the stars

and the scattering rain

and of course wine

and the possibilities within each glass

and the drops therein.

We must discuss these matters

under her gaze, where smallness gathers.

* * *

This originally appeared in Middle Gray in October, 2013. It was written in response to a poem my friend Michael sent me, replying to this poem.