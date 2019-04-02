The Three Disappointments of Pedro Arturo

The difficulty lies in denying the rest,

pretending the denouement remains unknotted

like that length of rope looped over the branch,

unable to serve its purpose. I regret nothing,

but often wish that I had dangled my feet

in the stream more often and felt the trout

wriggle by in their fluency of motion. Last year

my daughter claimed that as a half-mortal

what pulsed through her heart was not blood

but ichor, the life-force of gods, and when I

stated that her mother was from Muleshoe and

not Olympus, and that I may have been the

product of divine intervention, but was neither

god nor blessed creature, she spat wine in my

face, laughed, grabbed my keys and chugged off

in the cherry-red Karmann Ghia I’d dubbed

La Gloria Roja. I’ve not seen that car again, but

I swear I’ve heard its custom klaxon ah-woo-gah

in strange small towns between train stops

and the lonely fields stretching out into the

blackness like memories losing traction. But

mostly I find myself in this house of books

and empty bottles, maintaining space and time,

herding shadows into their oblong boxes,

contemplating nooses and love, courage and

mortality, and the inability to step up, to swallow

what I most crave and do what must be done.

* * *

“The Three Disappointments of Pedro Arturo” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, and was published in Main Street Rag in October 2017. I was fortunate to have two sponsors for the poem – Clyde Long, who provided three words (denouement, ichor and claxon) and Paul Vaughan, who offered the title. One never knows what will come of these sponsored pieces…