Haiku by Ron Evans Up at the Zen Space

My good friend Ron Evans died last September, leaving behind a lost trove of writings. I received permission to seek publication for a selection of his haiku, which are now published at The Zen Space. Guest editor Daniel Paul Marshall assembled a superb selection of poetry (not just haiku). Check it out!
What a beautiful way to honor your friend. Thank you for keeping his legacy alive.
Thank you, KJ. I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to share Ron’s work.
A lovely way to keep his memory alive, Bob.
Ron was a special person, Cate. I’m pleased to share his haiku.
That’s a wonderful tribute, Bob.
Thanks, Ken. Had our situations been reversed, he would have done the same for me.
