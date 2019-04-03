Haiku by Ron Evans Up at the Zen Space

Posted on

 

My good friend Ron Evans died last September, leaving behind a lost trove of writings. I received permission to seek publication for a selection of his haiku, which are now published at The Zen Space. Guest editor Daniel Paul Marshall assembled a superb selection of poetry (not just haiku). Check it out!

 

 

6 thoughts on "Haiku by Ron Evans Up at the Zen Space

