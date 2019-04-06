Letter to Schnee from the Stent’s Void

Dear Dan: I’ve been trying to revive that dream,

the one in which the rare Texas bird sings “cuckoo, y’all,”

before shimmering through the night’s shrilling heart

and wakefulness, as you clamber up the balcony to join me

in knocking back Japanese single malt, chilled soba and Doritos.

The distance between earth and a first floor balcony may vary,

but the fall’s impact can’t ache so much as what never was or won’t

be. My mother’s family hovers out there in the World of Darkness,

while I stumble through my days under the Texas sun, rice grains

trickling from holes in my pockets, studding the way between

there and here, back and forth, between us and them, now and

maybe. I confess that communication doesn’t come naturally

to me. I’m reticent and slow on the uptake, and enjoy my time

as a shaded diminishment with only occasional forays

into the light. So much to learn, so little capacity. I could spend

hours watching the spider working among the unread books,

while my mandolin languishes in its case and the earth

keeps spinning, spinning, holding us in place. What tunes

have I forgotten, which remain unsung? The wire mesh tube

in my heart cleared the way from a numbered life, and now

I roll along in words, which bear their own bags of worry.

But I’ve learned to empty and stack the burlap on the floor near

the resonator, and the sacks magically replenish themselves

every night. So it goes. Empty, refill. Like a glass of Hibiki,

or blood pumped through our anterior descending veins.

Tonight rice and peppers will fill my belly, with fish, a mango

cream sauce, and a bitter ale, which I would share with you,

perhaps in another dream, or better yet, in person, under

stars announced by mythical birds on a warm night with

laughter in the breeze. No ladder needed. Come on up. Bob.

“Letter to Schnee from the Stent’s Void” was first published in Lost River in August 2018. Many thanks to editor Leigh Cheak for publishing this piece.