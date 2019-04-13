Light and Dark and Light Again (crawlspace)
Not hopeless, but without hope. If I could
capture my shadow, would I
imprison it in a cell of light
or release it to roam free among the dense cedars,
knowing always that I might betray myself again?
And other repetitions. Doorways beyond other
doorways leading to more openings, like
mouths releasing words in the random
silence, awaiting their return.
What lives under the house but another
darkness, another tale of contrast
and spent energies? Answers move swiftly
from point to point, refusing to be
pinned down. The questions remain.
This first appeared here in February 2015.