Two Poems in Voices Posted on April 18, 2019 by robert okaji I'm delighted to report that my poems "Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter" and "Every Drop" are included in the new Nigerian publication Voices: The Journal of Emotions and Motions. Thank you, Victor Eshameh, for selecting these pieces.
