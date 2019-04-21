Self-Portrait as Border

Some rivers shift course, but

I stand firm, a nexus of rejection,

that line denoting separation of north

and good, evil and south, dark and

white. Welcoming no one, I stand

guard, opposing all with my flag

of diminishment. Squint, and you

still can’t see me. Your bare feet

won’t stir my dust. I am nowhere,

but remain here — that feeling of

prideful despair, strong, resolute,

inflexible foe to all who dare cross.

“Self-Portrait as Border” first appeared in October 2018 in Minute Magazine. Many thanks to the editors for taking my poem.