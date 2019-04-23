On Listening to Edgar Meyer
Smoke, and bent grass,
the earth rippling underfoot.
A child throwing stones
but never at random.
You wonder that one suggests
laughter, as a second draws tears.
Still, it drags you in.
Like water seeking its level,
a depression that must be fed.
You ride that deep current
never questioning its source,
complete in the moment. Filled.
Edgar Meyer’s music removes me from my body, transports me to another plane, one free of politicians and avarice, a place where truth matters. Today has been a good day to listen, to absorb. And hey, those fellows he’s playing with ain’t too shabby…
Thanks, Bob. A lovely way to start my day.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a lovely piece. Edgar is my favorite composer – he has quite the range and repertoire.
LikeLike
It sounds almost ethereal, and you’ve captured it well in words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken. This piece of music is one of my favorites!
LikeLiked by 1 person