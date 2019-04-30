The Shadow Behind You

That moment, spent. And another.

This goes on for hours,

days, metal pails filled with condensate,

emptied onto the parched soil

and sucked away within minutes.

What stares back at that precise second?

A void forms flesh, becomes a vessel

tumbled into the darkest rectangle,

leaving no evidence behind.

Our natures, revealed in absentia.

The dog barks at his reflection,

never thinking to examine himself,

while you stoop under the weight

of the tethered black, adjusting

your conscience, killing time.

* * *

“The Shadow Behind You” first appeared in Issue 125 of Right Hand Pointing. Thank you to editors Dale Wisely, Laura M. Kaminski, F. John Sharp and José Angel Araguz for taking this piece.