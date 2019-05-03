Poem in Brave Voices

My poem “The Gift” was published in Brave Voices in January 2019. I somehow missed it…
Many thanks to Audrey Bowers and her editorial staff for taking this piece.
Stunning line – “the dead blossom / in children’s voices”! Congrats, Bob!
Thanks, Lynne. I don’t know how I missed this! Ah, the feeble mind…
Not so feeble LOL – just busy with 101 other things!
Ha! I’ll go with your explanation. 🙂
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Good news, Bob. Congratulations.
Thanks, Ken. I’m glad I finally noticed it!
This line grabs me and I can’t help but read in my own connotation: “Swallow these pills.”
Did you know that Gift means poison in German?
