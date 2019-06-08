The Bitter Celebrates

Mention gateways and mythologies

and I see openings to paths

better left unseen. No choice is

choice,

but preparation leads us astray as well.

Take this bitter leaf.

Call it arugula.

Call it rocket.

Call it colewort or weed.

Dress it with oil and vinegar,

with garlic and lemon.

Add tomato, salt.

Though you try to conceal it,

the bitterness remains.

But back to gates and myths. Do they truly

lead us out, or do we

circle back, returning

to the same endings

again

and again.

Remove the snake, rodents return.

Seal the hole.

Take this leaf.

Voice those words.

Close that door.

“The Bitter Celebrates” first appeared in Amethyst Review in December 2018.