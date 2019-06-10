On the Burden of Flowering

Even the cactus wren

surrenders itself

to the task,

though it rarely listens

to my voice. How do clouds

blossom day to day

and leave so little

behind? The bookless shelf

begs to be filled, but instead

I watch the morning age

as the sun arcs higher.

Yesterday you said

the mint marigold

was dying. Today it

stands tall. Yellowing.

“On the Burden of Flowering” first appeared in Panoply in August 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.