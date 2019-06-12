Recording of “I Have Answers”

I Have Answers
But the questions remain.
A little pepper, some salt,
butter. Our rosemary needs pruning
and the music’s too loud
to hear. The lizard basks in sunlight
eight minutes old, but I forget to ask
what else we need. Or want. Just this,
she says. Red, like your favorite sky,
the in-between, the misplaced one.
“I Have Answers” is included in From Every Moment a Second. Available at Amazon.Com and Here
*Red, like your favorite sky,*
is one of my all time favorite Okaji lines!
Love the reading, too!
Thank you, Ms. H! One of these days I’ll get back to recording. I’ve been distracted lately…
