Shadow’s Tale
If I call,
will you
reply?
Questions
left unwritten
shape
themselves
like words
we see
but don’t
read. Signs
fade then
reappear,
and the oaks
droop
in the still
heat.
No rain
again. If
you call,
will I
reply?
“Shadow’s Tale” first appeared here in June 2015.
I read and understand the “Shadow’s Tale” Bob, but this poem left me more to contemplate about — as so much about life and nature remains a mystery.
I always have more questions than answers, A-Jay.
That’s good then, I always think am the only one with the “curiosity syndrome” 😀
