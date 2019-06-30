Self-Portrait with Bruise
Some damages announce, others conceal.
How else may we continue
despite our best
inattentions? And which treasure
do we truly hold
closer, the blood orange
or the blade
that parts its segments? At
thirty I would have chosen
one. At forty, the other. Now,
options spread like branches among the cedars.
Ruptured vessels reveal our lapses.
***
“Self-Portrait with Bruise” first appeared in Shadowtrain in August 2015.
This is just excellent writing and emotion used:
“Now,
options spread like branches among the cedars.
Ruptured vessels reveal our lapses.”
A great poem, Robert!
