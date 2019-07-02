In Praise of Rain (with recording)



In Praise of Rain

Which is not to say lightning or hail.

Sometimes I forget to open the umbrella

until my glasses remind me: Wake up, you’re

wet! If scarcity breeds

value, what is a thunderhead worth

in July? A light shower in August?

Even spreadsheets can’t tell us.

***

We’ve had rain lately…

“In Praise of Rain” is included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available via free download from the Origami Poems Project.