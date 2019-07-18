Portrait in Ash
In summer, sweet crushed ice, and crickets pulsing through the night.
Brake lights, and always the blurred memory of nicotine.
I recall running through the glow, laughing, fingers splayed forward,
and the ensuing sharp admonishment.
Steel, flint and spark. Blackened linings and diminishment.
How many washings must one endure to accept an indelible soiling?
In retrospect, your body still resists.
Lovely smoke uncoiling towards the moon, residue of impurities
and substance. Desire, freed and returning.
You dwell underground. I gaze at the cloud-marred sky.
“Portrait in Ash” appears in Interval’s Night, a mini-digital chapbook, available for free download from Platypus Press.
Beautiful and bittersweet. Reminds me of my parents and their ever present cigarettes and their early deaths to smoking related diseases. I never smoked—except mentally. Usually after a meal I’ll light up an imaginary cigarette.
It seems like everyone smoked back then, at least all of the adults I remember. Crazy!
Most of my parents’ friends did. Now, I was the only one in my group of friends whose parents smoked. I’m sure I smelled like a walking ashtray to all of them.
Just think of all the secondhand smoke we inhaled. Yuck!
I do! Every time I come down with a cough I’m pretty sure it’s lung cancer. My parents didn’t even roll down the windows in the car when they lit up.
