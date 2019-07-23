I’m delighted that my poems “In the Garden of WInd’s Delight” and “Celestial Navigation” are live at Nine Muses Poetry. Thank you, Annest Gwilym, for taking these.
I’m delighted that my poems “In the Garden of WInd’s Delight” and “Celestial Navigation” are live at Nine Muses Poetry. Thank you, Annest Gwilym, for taking these.
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s to you, Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Beth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats!
LikeLike