Some seeds are buried, others scattered.

April’s wildflower reflects October’s rain.
Bluebonnet, fragrant gaillardia. Texas paintbrush.

Cause and effect is seldom so clear with people.

Left hand offers money, right strikes a match
and the voice sings praise without conviction.

Perhaps we are guileless,
and true motive lies in the completed deed,
underground or above,

blossoming or charred after the burn.

 

My poem “Prescribed” was featured in December 2017 at The Clearing, a British online magazine focusing on landscape.

Thanks to editor Michael Malay for taking this one.

Prescribed

  2. Oh, Robert what a profound finale line…..
    “blossoming or charred after the burn.”

    Sorry I’ve not been blogging much lately, The old poet is gradually working his way back into being an old plumber again, resulting in profound tiredness and many more hours of rest and sleep..

