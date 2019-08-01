Prescribed
Some seeds are buried, others scattered.
April’s wildflower reflects October’s rain.
Bluebonnet, fragrant gaillardia. Texas paintbrush.
Cause and effect is seldom so clear with people.
Left hand offers money, right strikes a match
and the voice sings praise without conviction.
Perhaps we are guileless,
and true motive lies in the completed deed,
underground or above,
blossoming or charred after the burn.
* * *
My poem “Prescribed” was featured in December 2017 at The Clearing, a British online magazine focusing on landscape.
Thanks to editor Michael Malay for taking this one.
Oh, Robert what a profound finale line…..
“blossoming or charred after the burn.”
Sorry I've not been blogging much lately, The old poet is gradually working his way back into being an old plumber again, resulting in profound tiredness and many more hours of rest and sleep..
Thank you, Ivor. The past few months have taught me a bit about profound tiredness, but life is good!
Yes I'm like be able to work again, but it'll take my body a while to catch up ….
I'm going to seek fulltime work soon, and my body will probably protest.
Yes !!, the body does protest, ouchie !!
Ha! I know!
Mmmm … often, when I look back at choices that yielded acknowledged consequences, I have to scratch my head at just WHAT was I thinking … and usually I conclude that I wasn't … that I was responding to a voiceless wisdom pushing me to push some limit (mine or another's) that needed additional force to shift into a better state. What's tough to do is trust an eventual benefit while in the midst of turmoil (mine or another's caused by me). Sometimes charring enhances future blossoming.
Sometimes thinking just gets in the way. I decided several months ago to follow that voiceless wisdom, and while the turmoil hasn't been fun, I've found more peace.
It's so often a jumble of cause and effect, not a line from here to there (or there to here, as the case may be). Most of our actions contain no logic at all, and the consequences always remain a mystery. As always, words that make me think. (K)
The effects are seldom what I expect they'll be…
One of my favorites of yours! I especially like: "Left hand offers money, right strikes a match"
