Prescribed

Some seeds are buried, others scattered.

April’s wildflower reflects October’s rain.

Bluebonnet, fragrant gaillardia. Texas paintbrush.

Cause and effect is seldom so clear with people.

Left hand offers money, right strikes a match

and the voice sings praise without conviction.

Perhaps we are guileless,

and true motive lies in the completed deed,

underground or above,

blossoming or charred after the burn.

* * *

My poem “Prescribed” was featured in December 2017 at The Clearing, a British online magazine focusing on landscape.

Thanks to editor Michael Malay for taking this one.