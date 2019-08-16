The Politics of Doors Posted on August 16, 2019 by robert okaji The Politics of Doors With every doorway, decisions. Accept, deny. Turn. How to resist the ajar, the barely closed? Is what emerges expelled or escaped, free or released? Resistant as always, I swivel, pause to inhale. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
I got some wind in my belly
from gasping
LikeLiked by 1 person
Be careful with that wind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I were a tree it would come after me. 🙂
LikeLike
WOW … and whew!
LikeLike
Carl Sandburg said, and I agree:
“The peace of great doors be for you.
Wait at the knobs, at the panel oblongs,
Wait for the great hinges.”
LikeLike