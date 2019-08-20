Best of the Net Nomination by Cirrus Poetry Review

My poem “To the Vase Whose Emptiness Beckons” has been nominated for Best of the Net by Cirrus Poetry Review. In addition, it was named poem of the month for January by Cirrus. I am grateful to editor Hannah Norman for this nomination and the poem of the month honor.
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew. It’s always thrilling to be nominated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLike
very good poem,thanks for sharing it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much.
LikeLike
wonderful
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s an honor to be nominated.
LikeLike
You’re a rockstar! 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! But thank you.
LikeLike
Congratulations Robert
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike
Congrats! Well deserved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLike
Good news, Bob. Kudos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken. These things are always a surprise, and always thrilling!
LikeLike
Congratulations to the man whose brilliance beckons! Fingers crossed for you, Bob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! And thank you, Lynne!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations, Bob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Cate!
LikeLike