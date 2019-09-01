Flame

Drifting, she passes through the frame.

Reshapes borders, edges.

The way smoke scribes a letter in the sky with

gases and particulates. Intractable. Impermanent.

But not like a risen corpse

yet to accept its body’s stilling, or

the flooded creek’s waters taking

a house and the family within. Some things

are explainable. This morning you drained

the sink, and thunder set off a neighbor’s alarm.

From every moment, a second emerges.

Picture a man lighting a candle where a home once stood.

* * *

“Flame” was published in Poppy Road Review in February 2019 and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.